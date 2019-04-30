<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The organised labour unions have roundly condemned the poor welfare of workers by successive governments and casualisation by organisations in the last 100 years.

This was the consensus opinions held by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), stakeholders and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Lagos State chapters, at the 2019 symposium preparatory to the celebration of International Workers’ Day on May 1.

At the event held at the Labour House in Yaba, Comrade Agnes Sessi, NLC chairperson in the state, said the untold hardships being meted out to workers by successive governments in Nigeria have impoverished workers and made them the weeping child in the hands of politicians.

She advocated for the creation of mass jobs for the people and urged governments across the country to pay the minimum wage of N30, 000, adding that the approval by the federal government should be considered final without fresh negotiations from the states.

Comrade Francis Ogunremi, TUC chair, urged workers not to relent in their agitation for improved welfare and urged governments at the three levels of administration in the country to do the needful to free Nigerian workers from the shackles of poor wage structure, unpaid salaries and allowances.

“The approved N30,000 is not enough to take workers and guarantee good living. Any state that says it cannot afford to pay the new salary would see the red eyes of labour,” he added.

Speaking on the theme of the symposium: ‘After 100 Year of Struggle for Jobs, Dignity for Social Justice in Nigeria’, the guest speaker, Venerable Sunday Folorunso, lamented that it was still a mystery that successive governments had continued to treat issues relating to workers welfare with kid gloves and called a change as the country matches into the 9th Assembly.

A former TUC chairman in the state, Alhaji Akeem Kazeem, started that it was regrettable that virtually all sector of the labour force have casualised their workforce in order to cut corners and shortchange workers in the country.

According to him, the N30, 000 minimum wage announced and approved by the Federal Government remained a far cry of what a living wage should be for the oppressed Nigerian workers.

“There is no job dignity in the casualisation of workers. The communication operates with 80% casual workers, the banking sector 75% ditto the oil and gas sector with about 60% casual workers.

“The minimum wage has become a law and as such all companies with more than 25 employees should pay N30,000. We are saying no to casualisation and all state governments must comply,” he added.