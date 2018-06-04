The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that it was praying that the Federal Government relocates its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

President of CAN, Revd. Samson Ayokunle, disclosed this in a goodwill message signed by his Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Adebayo Oladeji, presented during the celebration of the 70 years of the existence of the Israeli Government by the Christians United for Israel, in Abuja.

The prayer by CAN followed the recent relocation of the Embassy of the United States of America from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

According to Ayokunle , “The Christian Association of Nigeria congratulates the Israeli Government on the relocation of the capital to Jerusalem and on the occasion of 70 years anniversary of their country.

“Unarguably, the relocation is the special anniversary present from the Patriarchs. We appreciate the leadership role of the United States in the landmark historic event.

“We are happy that countries such as the United States of America, Guatemala, Honduras, Romania and Paraguay, have relocated their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“The declaration made by President Donald Trump on December 6 , 2017, was a fulfilment of the Biblical prophecy and it is our prayers that other countries, including Nigeria, will relocate their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.”

The CAN President recalled the apex Christian body’s stance on the position of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration at the United Nations in voting against the position of the United States on its decision to relocate its embassy.

CAN further said the negative vote of Nigeria over Jerusalem, was not the consensus of the citizens of Nigeria, saying that the vote should not be regarded as representing the choice of Nigeria.

According to Ayokunle, “the Christian Association of Nigeria is placing on record that the negative vote of Nigeria over Jerusalem is not the consensus of the citizens of this country and therefore, it should not be regarded as representing the choice of Nigeria.

“It is a sectional and unilateral imposition of the President Buhari administration.”

On his part, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Guy Feldman, said collaboration between the Christian United for Israel and the Embassy of Israel in Nigeria, dates back to 2008.

Feldman added that 70 years of Israel’s independence and almost 70 years of relations between Israel and Nigeria is worth celebrating.

Feldman said, “This year is unique and specific to us with what is going on in Israel. The place of Israel and Jerusalem is rising in our neighbourhood and in the world, the movement of United States embassy and other embassies to Jerusalem and this in turn, deepens that relationship with our friends and friends to be.”

Feldman further said in the past years, Israel faced a lot of challenges from politics to agriculture.

The envoy acknowledged the growing support of the Christian communities in Nigeria, saying that the warm relationship is reflected through pilgrimages to Israel.