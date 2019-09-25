<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





One of the opposition parties in Oyo State, the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), has asked the State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, to declare the security vote he has received so far instead of deceiving the masses of remitting his salaries to pensioner’s account.

It could be recalled that Makinde declared N48 billion assets three months ago. The SPN said that knowing what the governor earns as security vote would further show his seriousness to engender transparency and accountability in government.

Speaking at a press briefing to evaluate Governor Makinde’s 100 days in office, the state secretary of the SPN, Ayodeji Adigun, said the governor should remove the veil covering security votes in Nigeria and submit it for proper democratic management and control.

While evaluating the reported achievements of the governor within his first 100 days, the SPN expressed dissatisfaction over contracting the purchase of free books rather than empowering state printing press to guarantee sustainable supply of books and generating more employment.