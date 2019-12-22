<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The acting Director of Information, Directorate of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukuwu, said the decision to withdraw troop of Operation Whirl Stroke is because peace mission has been achieved in troubled communities.

Nwachukwu disclosed that from the assessment of the troubled areas in Benue, Taraba and Nassarawa states, it was clear there is no more threat to lives and properties. “There are no more reports of herdsmen attacks on farmers, or reports of kidnapping and armed robbery as peace, tranquility and other missions for the deployment of troops has been archived,” he said.

He said that the winding up of the troop is going to be a gradual process while confidence building mechanism would be put in place for all security stakeholders. The Defence spokesman commended men and officers of Operation Whirl Stroke for the gallantry displayed throughout the period of the operation. Also speaking during the tour of operational bases which covered Gbishe, Abako, Takum, Tor Damsa and Wukari in both Benue and Taraba states, Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major- General Adeyemi Yekini, said 55 suspects who are accomplices of wanted criminal gang leaders have been arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution.

Yekini said peace has been restored to Benue, Nassara and Taraba boundary communities just as he said herdsmen attacks are no longer possible because the troop have wiped them out of their hiding places. Chairmen of affected local government areas, traditional rulers and youths who spoke to The Nation said peace has been restored in their communities. They gave kudos to the military which flushed out the bandits from their settlements. They said there is no herdsmen attack and farming activities have resumed full without hindrance.