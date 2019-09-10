<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, said that the alleged accommodation of northern interests over those of other majority and minority groups in the country by successive governments was fuelling secessionists agitations in the country.

The group alleged that the present federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress. aggravated the situation that escalated the agitations for the Sovereign State of Biafra, led by IPOB.

In a paper presented by Kanu, to the European Union Parliament on Tuesday, a copy of which was made available to newsmen by IPOB’s Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor, the IPOB leader said “After the Nigeria Biafra Civil war, Biafrans slowly rebuilt their world, but as far as Nigeria was concerned, they were not and never had been Biafrans, but were Nigerians from South-East or Igbo-speaking Nigerians.”’

Kanu added, “Biafran war was airbrushed out of the Nigerian consciousness. Biafrans could only whisper about their loss. Joining the global Biafran diaspora was one option for those who could get out of the country; others remained in Biafra land, their Biafran identity amongst themselves, undiminished.

“Nigeria leaders, particularly the present administration of Buhari continues to prioritise crushing assertions of Biafra identity has been the order of the day as even peacefully commemorating the war risks arrest, detention, prohibition, ill-treatment or being shot.

“In recent years the Nigerian state authorities have conducted three orchestrated campaigns against Biafrans, and the three Operation Python Dance military operations have been battles targeted against the Biafrans, the first being in 2016 and the second in 2017 and the third that is ongoing, all designed to undermine calls for Biafra self determinations.

“Operation Python Dance campaigns are laden with intimidation, serious and systemic human rights violations carried out by the state with impunity, and IPOB which is a voice for Biafrans for self-determination, a non-violent group being always targeted for destruction.”