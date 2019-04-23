<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police in Kebbi, on Tuesday appealed for support from the general public to ensure the success of operation ‘PUFF ADDER’ in Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the security operation is targeted at wiping out banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

It was earlier inaugurated by the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to tackle security challenges in the North West and other parts of the country.

At the launch of the operation in Birnin Kebbi, the Police Commissioner in Kebbi, Garba Danjuma, said its success depended on holistic approach by all stakeholders in the state.

He therefore urged all critical stakeholders in the state to assist the operation with laudable solutions and ideas to tackle the menace “which has started showing it’s ugly face in the state.”

“A joint operation will soon take place at the areas around our borders with Sokoto and Zamfara states to hit hard at the criminal hideouts,” he said.

Danjuma disclosed that already, the bandits have infiltrated some villages in Arewa, Fakai, Jega, Maiyama, Koko, Suru and Danko/Wasagu local government areas of the state.

“Therefore, the IGP implores the good and peace loving people of the state, particularly those residing along the mining areas to put an eagle eye on the activities of illegal miners, since the Federal Government has suspended any mining activities around the North West for now till further notice,” he said.

The police commissioner appealed to the general public to always provide useful and timely information to the police and other security agencies in the state on the activities of criminals and their collaborators for prompt intervention.

Also speaking, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, zone 10 Sokoto, Muhammad Mustafa, said the operation was recently launched in Zamfara and Sokoto states, hence the need to do same in Kebbi to counter the spill over of the criminal activities.

Mustafa also called on stakeholders, traditional and spiritual leaders, as well as members of the public to support the command in ensuring the success of the exercise.

In his address, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, commended the efforts of the security agencies in sustaining peace and strengthening security in the state.

Bagudu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar, assured that the state government would support the security agencies in whatever way possible to ensure the success of the exercise.