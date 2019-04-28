<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says said 18 more kidnappers including the killer of the traditional ruler, Agom Adara of Kajuru Local Government Area has been arrested by police detectives on Operation Puff Adder after the recent arrest of their “spiritual Father” one Salisu Abubakar.

A statement from Police spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Frank Mba said suspects were arrested through a series of detailed, intensive and sustained investigative operations, at different times and places across the country.

He said, a total of twenty- two AK 47 rifles, five locally fabricated pistols and a cache of live ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

Mba said the Police detectives using actionable intelligence obtained from the Spiritual godfather of the kidnappers and other multiple sources, tactically “smoked out” the kidnappers and armed bandits.

He said they were smoked out of from their hide-outs in Birnin Gwari, Rijana, Katari, Mai Daro and Buruku Forests in Kaduna State before they were eventually arrested at different locations and in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Kogi States respectively.

He said police investigations have linked the arrested suspects to some of the most heinous crimes committed in Kaduna State and its environs in recent times.

“Specifically, for example, Abubakar Ibrahim alias Dan Habu, aged 37 years and a native of Kabam in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state…confessed to the Kidnapping and gruesome murder of HRH King Agom Adara of Kajuru LGA and many other kidnappings and murders,” he added.

He said the arrested gang members were also indicted by investigations for the kidnap and murder of Mallam Yakubu Usman, 40 years old male of Jere LGA, Kaduna State and many other crimes.

He said all the eighteen male suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting in the on-going investigations.

They are: Abubakar Ibrahim Alias Dan Habu, 37 years native of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State; Johnson Okafor 44 years, native of Anambra State and resident of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

Shaibu Iliyasu Alias Smally, 20 years native of Rijiana Kaduna Road Abuja; Ishaik Dabo Alias Keke 38 years native of Maraban Jos Igabi LGA of Kaduna State; Mohammed Nasiru 25-year-old native of Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State.

Aminu Haruna 25 years native of Galadimawa Village in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State; Shafiu Alhaji Gudau 25 years native of Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State; Auwalu Hamisu 24 years native of Tashan Fulani village in Manunfashi LGA of Katsina State; Ado Ya’u, 35 years native of Rigoji Village in Kafur LGA of Katsina State.

Ibrahim Yusuf, 30, native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Ibrahim Audu, 22, native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Salisu Ajah, 50, native of Galadimawa Village Giwa LGA Kaduna State; Nasiru Umaru, 25, native of Manumfashi LGA Katsina State.

Magaji Abubakar, 27, native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Salisu Ali, 18, native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Lawal Shadari, 22, native of Rijiana Village Kaduna State; Junaidu Lawal, 18, native of Rijiana Village Kaduna State and Usman Musa, 43, native of Rijiana Village Kaduna State.

Mba said although, the suspects belong to different loose, fairly independent but vicious criminal gangs, their operations are centrally coordinated by their spiritual godfather Salisu Abubakar.

He said efforts are currently being intensified to arrest other gang members still at large, and recover all weapons in the gangs’ armoury.