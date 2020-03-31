<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, General Olusegun Adeniyi, has been sent back to school to be a research fellow at Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) in Abuja.

His posting was among the dozens approved by Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

Adeniyi became the Theatre Commander in August 2019 and was engulfed recently in a leaked video, in which one of his officers complained about the superior fire power of Boko Haram.

Social media comments on the posting Tuesday suggested Adeniyi’s deployment was a vindictive move by Buratai because Adeniyi told him an embarrassing truth.

The Army also deployed Major General Faruk Yahaya as the new theatre commander. He was the general officer commanding (GOC) of the army’s 1 division in Kaduna.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sagir Musa, army spokesman, said the postings were a routine exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.

Details of military postings:

-Maj Gen ACC Agundu from Special Task Force (STF) Operation SAFE HAVEN Jos moves to Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) Abuja as Senior Research Fellow

-Major General HI Bature from Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Defence Liaison Office National Assembly Abuja moves to Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs

-Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj Gen UM Mohammed moved from Nigerian Army Property Limited (NAPL) to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Special Adviser Nigerian Army University Biu/Deputy Chairman Board of Trustees NAPL,

-Special Adviser Nigerian Army University Biu Maj Gen CC Okonkwo redeployed to STF Operation SAFE HAVEN Jos

-Maj Gen S Idris from Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu- Yobe State redeployed to DHQ Abuja and appointed Director Liaison,”

-Maj General AA Adesope from Office of the Chief of Army Staff Directorate of Audit and Financial Management moved to NAPL as Group Managing Director

-Maj Gen MG Ali from Headquarters Theatre Command OPLD Maiduguri moved to Headquarters 4 Special Forces Command Doma, Nasarawa State as Commander





-Chief of Civil-Military Affairs AHQ Abuja Maj Gen US Mohammed redeployed to 1 Division Kaduna as General Officer Commanding

-Brig Gen HI Daniel from the Defunct Army Special Forces Command Maiduguri moved to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna as Director Army Training Support

-Brig Gen BE Onyeuko of DHQ Abuja becomes Acting Director Defence Media Operation,

-Brig Gen NM Jega from Training and Doctrine Command Minna posted to Infantry Corps Centre Jaji as Chief of Staff,

-Brig Gen LA Araba from Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty Abuja sent to Sector 2 OPLD Damaturu, Yobe State as Ag Commander,

-Brig Gen VO Ita from DHQ, Abuja to Headquarters 402 Special Forces Brigade Azare as Commander

-Brig Gen JAL Jimoh from Sector 3 Artillery Brigade OPLD Monguno posted to Headquarters 31 Brigade Minna as Commander

-Brig Gen GTO Ajetunmobi redeployed from 31 Brigade Minna to Nigeria Army Welfare Limited by Guaranty, Abuja as Executive Director Operation.

-Brig Gen LG Lepdung from Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre Jaji moved to DHQ Abuja as Deputy Director Procurement (Logistics),

-Brig Gen MO Ihanuwaze becomes acting director of Office of the Chief of Army Staff Directorate of Audit and Financial Management,

-Brig Gen EC Obi–Osang from the defunct Headquarters 707 Special Forces’ Brigade Makurdi moved to Headquarters 401 Special Forces’ Brigade Makurdi as Commander

-Brig Gen GM Mutkut redeployed from the Defunct Nigerian Army Amphibious Command OPLD Baga to Headquarters 403 Amphibious Brigade Baga as Commander

-Brig Gen JR Lar from Nigerian Army School of Artillery Kachia to Sector 3 Artillery Brigade OPLD Monguno as Commander.

-Colonel DJ Abdullahi from the defunct Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces’ Command Maiduguri moved to Headquarters 4 Special Forces’ Command Doma Nasarawa State as Acting Chief of Staff.

-Colonel EC Emere from Nigerian Army Archives posted to Nigerian Military School Zaria as Deputy Commandant

-Col MO Agi becomes acting chief of staff at the army Headquarters.

Army’s spokesman Sagir Musa said all the postings and appointments take effect from tomorrow 1 April.