Convener of Northern Elders’ Forum and former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof Ango Abdullahi on Sunday commended governors of the Southwest geopolitical zone for establishing the ‘Operation Amotekun’ to tackle insecurity in the region.

Abdullahi told newsmen in Kaduna that the formation was a welcome development considering the current wave of insecurity across the country.

He said that he will support any cause that would enhance the security of the country and those of Nigerians.

This was contrary to the assertion by some northern youths that the new security outfit codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’ is a military wing of the Oodua Peoples Congress.

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria led by Alhaji Isah Abubakar in a release had urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow what he described as “unconstitutionality” to prevail.

Abubakar had said: “Amotekun group in the Southwest is OPC military wing in disguise and in the same league as the proscribed IPOB terrorist organization, the President must not allow this unconstitutionality to prevail.”

But the former Vice Chancellor thought otherwise, saying, “Oh I should support anything which enhances the security of Nigeria and Nigerians anytime anywhere.”

Meanwhile, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union has hailed the formation of Operation Amotekun by the Southwest governors.

A statement by the National Public Relations Officer of SOKAPU, Mr. Luka Binniyat, called for the establishment of a similar security outfit such as Operation Amotekun in Southern Kaduna and the Middle Belt region of the country.

This, the union said became imperative in view of the spate of killings, kidnapping, arson, looting, rape in Southern Kaduna as well as the North Central geopolitical zone.





It said the formation of a security outfit like ‘Operation Amotekun’ in the Southern Kaduna as well as the North Central region would guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the residents, noting that they no longer have confidence in both the federal and state government on security matters.

SOKAPU said, “The recent attacks underscore the urgent need for a vibrant, government funded and staffed vigilante organization for every community in Southern Kaduna and indeed the entire Middle Belt Region.

“It is evident that in States and regions where such organizations exist, as we have the Hizbah in Kano State, the Civilian JTF in Yobe and Borno States and the recent Amotekun established by Oduduwa States, there is greater assurance of safety for the people.

“Adopting this security measure for our communities will not only improve security but ensure greater safety for our people.

“We strongly support what the Yoruba States have done by establishing Amotekun to secure and protect all law-abiding citizens in their domain.

“We look forward to PANDEF and Ohaneze N’digbo toeing the same path of the Yoruba States to assist security agencies in protecting their communities.

Furthermore, SOKAPU stressed the need for a security outfit like ‘Operation Amotekun’ in the Middle Belt noting that that the ransom paid by Christian families, Churches and communities in Kaduna has risen from N300m to N400m as of January 11, 2020.

“According to a press release by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter, that as at August 2019, affected Christian families, Churches and communities have paid over N300 million to these kidnappers. The amount paid as at today, 11th January, 2020, as CAN told SOKAPU, is estimated to be about N400 million,” he said.