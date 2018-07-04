Opera News, the most downloaded news app in Africa, gave away the first out of two brand new 2018 Kia Rios to Akinpelumi Oladayo, a 24-year-old student and entrepreneur who won the car by participating in Opera News’ Shake contest.

The car was given away in an event organized by Opera at the LASCOFIS Bar in Lagos during the public viewing of the match between Nigeria and Argentina.

During halftime of the match, Opera gave away the keys of the car to Oladayo, or “Dayo” as she liked to be called,who expressed her excitement for being the winner.

“I was shocked. I didn’t expect it and now I’m winning myself a car. I can only say that this is a dream come true and it is unbelievable. I’m so happy right now. Thank you, Opera News.”

Dayo also mentioned that she has been an Opera News user for a couple of months and she decided to try the app because she can find all the entertainment news that she enjoys the most.

“Opera News is informative and entertaining. I would definitely recommend it to everyone,” said Dayo.

“The car was the biggest prize of them all,” said Jørgen Arnesen, Global Head of Marketing and Distribution at Opera. “There is one more car that we will be giving away in Nigeria so we suggest for people to keep playing with the app and to keep an eye on our social media channels.”

The car was given away by Opera News in collaboration with Jumia through an interesting competition in which users needed to collect nine pieces of a car puzzle to win the major prize. In the end, users who completed the nine puzzle pieces entered a raffle, and the winner was randomly selected from the raffle draw.

“We are happy to partner with Opera News to deploy such a truly innovative solution across several of our key markets in Africa,” said Stanislaus Martins VP of Growth Marketing. “The winner of the brand new car was able to redeem the car using a Jumia voucher on the Jumia website. Hundreds of thousands of Jumia vouchers are still up for grabs in the month of July.”

Opera News and Jumia still have more prizes for the daily users of the app in Nigeria who enjoy the app and keep themselves updated thanks to the tailor-made news feed.