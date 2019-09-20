<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The European Union’s Rule of Law And Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) project, has opened a free Sexual Abuse Referral Centre at Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospital, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra.

Dr Bernadette Uchendu, Director of the centre, said it was opened to offer proper psychological cushion to rape victims in the state.

Uchendu, in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Enugwu-Ukwu, advised rape victims to shun stigmatisation, speak up and patronise the centre for support.

“The centre was nicked named Ntasi (meaning comfort), in order for rape victims in the state to feel free to visit the centre for help or counselling at no cost.

“All that the centre requires from rape victims is the evidence and correct information to show that the act took place and ROLAC would ensure that justice and rule of law triumphs.

“The victims should not fear about the cost in securing justice as no Kobo of theirs would be required of them, only true situation of the act was needed to aid police and judiciary do the needful.”

The director said the centre has enough doctors, nurses, and counsellors to give proper attention to victims of sexual abuse, adding that the centre would bear the cost of their medications and judicial matters.

She said it would also offer psychological and social support to the victims to resume their normal lives, so that they don’t feel shut out by the society.

The director, therefore, urged sexual abuse victims to patronise the centre for proper healing.

Uchendu called on the general public to expose perpetrators of sexual abuse, so as to have a safe society.