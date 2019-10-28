<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

If the Oyo State Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Bill 2019 is signed into law, herdsmen, cattle rearers or any other person (s) who rears or graze cattle or any other livestock openly in any part of state risks at least five (5) years jail term or a fine of five hundred thousand naira (500,000.00) or both if found guilty.

These are the punishments recommended for open grazing of cattle or any livestock in the recently passed anti-open grazing bill by the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The bill, “The Oyo State Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Bill, 2019”, was sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin, his Deputy, Abiodun Fadeyi, Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin and Minority Leader, Asimiyu Alarape.

It could be recalled that the bill was passed into law by the lawmakers, on Thursday, amidst opposition from some herdsmen in the state who threatened the Assembly with legal actions.

The bill is currently awaiting Governor Seyi Makinde’s assent.

The bill when signed by the Governor and becomes law recommends five years imprisonment or a fine of N500,000.00 or both for anyone who engages in open rearing or grazing of livestock.

The bill among others recommends that subsequent offenders shall upon conviction be liable to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of N2 million or both.

According to a copy of the proposed law obtained by journalists on Sunday, movement of livestock on foot from one destination to another in the state will become illegal.

It recommends that herdsmen are mandated to submit themselves for registration and get an identification card, which must be worn at all times. It stated that cattle movement is only permissible by rail wagon, truck or pick-up wagon between 7 am and 6 pm, while any person found moving livestock on foot is liable on conviction to imprisonment for five years or a fine of N500,000 or both.

Anyone caught without identification card is liable on conviction to imprisonment for one year or a fine of N100,000 or both according to the state anti-open grazing bill.

It also prohibits minors from grazing, herding or grazing of livestock except under the supervision of an adult, while the minor or owner of cattle is liable on conviction to a fine of N300,000 or three years imprisonment or both.