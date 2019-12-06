<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Managing Director of Opeans Nigeria Limited, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has debunked the alleged sealing of its Warri training centre by operatives of the EFCC.

Nwoye is boss at Opeans Safety Training Centre at Opete near Warri in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State

Nwoye said, though some workers of the company were arrested to EFCC zonal office in Benin over a petition alleging that the company was issuing IADC certificates without approval.

Nwoye, who is the chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accused the Managing Director of Lym Consults Nigeria Limited of writing the petition against his company with intent to monopolise safety training in Warri.

Newsmen, who were among selected journalists for the briefing, observed that training and classes were going on at the time of the visit.