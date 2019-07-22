<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Coordinator of Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI), Osun State chapter, Semiu Agbeyangi, has reiterated the commitment of the organisation to the safety of lives and property in the state, and Nigeria as a whole.

Reacting to the statement credited to one Aladesawe Aladedeji from Ikale in Ondo State that the programme scheduled for July 23 by the OPCI was to cause crisis in Osogbo and its environs, Agbeyangi said the allegation was baseless and enjoined the invitees to ignore the Aladedeji’s statement.

According to him, OPCI is an organisation of progressive minded-people that cut across the country, who believe in the rule of law to engender the much desire peace for Nigeria.

He added that since the organisation had been registered with appropriate agency and launched in Ile-Ife in 2017, none of its members has been indicted of violence or criminal activities.

He said: “It is our believe that members of the public need enlightenment on security matters at this moment when our country is facing security challenge.

“All hands must be on deck to bring normalcy to our society. This is why the OPCI is planning to organise a public lecture where security agencies would be in attendance.

“As a people-focused group we believe in peaceful coexistence and efficacy of the rule of law as a foundation for rapid development in a multi ethnic state like Nigeria.

“It’s obviously clear that OPCI has never been a faction to any organisation, it is an independent group that stand on its own.

“We, therefore, enjoin members of the public, law enforcement agencies, traditional rulers, associations, NGOs, among others to ignore the statement credited to the product of violence person who came to limelight through criminal acts.”