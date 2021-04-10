



Members of Odua People’s Congress, OPC, loyal to its founder late Dr Frederick Fasehun have said they are collaborating with other security agencies to tackle the problem of insecurity in the south western part of the country.

This was revealed by the newly elected President of the organization Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, urging its members to redouble their effort in securing the South West and other states where they are relevant.

Otunba Afolabi told the OPC members to be prepared to work with other security agencies, stressing that one of the major things the organization is noted for is security or lives and property.

“On the issue of Insecurity, we say that OPC is ready to work with all state and non -state agencies to ensure that Nigerians can sleep with their two eyes closed and travel without fear.





“The job of securing the environment does not lie with the Nigerian police and security agencies alone.

Afolabi who was newly elected president of the group at a convention held in Lagos and attended by delegates from Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Kogi and Edo State said under his leadership the group shall be rebranded into a group of disciplined and prosperous member and shall continue to fight for the enforcement of social justice in Nigeria.

Earlier, one of the leaders of the group Bashorun Kunle Adesokan charged its members not to deviate from the principles and objectives the founder of the group had in mind, when he established it.