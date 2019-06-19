<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oodua Peoples Congress and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) held a meeting in Osogbo on Tuesday to ensure peaceful coexistence and improved security in Osun State.

Newsmen report that the meeting was apparently necessitated by the worsening security situation in the state, where herdsmen have been abducting and killing people.

Speaking at the meeting, the leader of OPC in Osun, Alhaji Leke Akintayo, said they were worried over a spate of abductions and other criminal activities in the state blamed on herdsmen.

Akintayo said OPC was ready to collaborate with the security agencies to tackle the security challenges facing the state”.

The Chairman of MACBAN in the state, Alhaji Abdulahi Alilu, promised to support OPC and other security agencies to curb insecurity in the state.