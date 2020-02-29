<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Members of the Oodu People’s Congress (OPC) has decried the autocratic style of leadership of Prince Dele Osibote, stating that he has completely derailed from the mission and vision of the founding fathers of the organisation.

Wasiu Afolabi, Deputy President of OPC stated this while addressing newsmen and members of the organisation in Lagos on Friday.

He said immortalising the great leader and founder of organisation does not end with erecting status, that proper immortalisation should be demonstrated through adherence to the principle and legacies of the late founder who has built a solid cohesive structure for future leaders of the organisation to build on.

“Unfortunately, 13 months after the demise of Dr. Fasehun, things are no longer the same as the captain of the ship seems to be sailing the ship into troubled waters that might destroy the organisation if not checked,” he said.





Afolabi also condemned Osibote’s declaration not to pay obeisance to any Oba in Yoruba land no matter how highly placed.

“This lack of respect for our traditional institution is not in tandem with ethos and guiding principles of Yoruba race which we all swore to preserve.

“We are convinced our late founder would rouse in his grave when he gets to know that his immediate successor is not in support of the formation of the Amotekun Police be routed by all and sundry across the south west states as solution to the security challenges across our region.

“Prince Osibote’s hardline against the introduction of Amotekun Police has drawn the ire of majority of our members. Therefore we want to state categorically clear that we are not with Prince Osibote in his opposition to this novel idea. If Dr. Fasehun was alive today, he would have given his blessings to the introduction of Amotekun Police which he muted 10 years ago as an antidote to the invasion of south west by Fulani herdsmen.”