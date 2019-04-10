<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The wife of the Ooni of Ife and the founder of En-heralds Ministry, Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, has charged religious leaders in the country to work harder to reduce the menace of kidnapping, killings and other crimes in the country.

Ogunwusi said faith remains one of the potent weapons to fight crimes in the society, saying religious leaders must join the fray to make Nigeria a peaceful nation.

She spoke at the palace of Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu on Wednesday during the commencement of a 3-day revival in the town organised in concert with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Ogunwusi added that increasing crimes in the country in spite of the proliferation of churches didn’t connote that all the church leaders were deceptive and ungodly.

She added that the body of Christ had been working with governments to rid the country of crimes.

“There are so many people who are using the name of Christ to do evil. But the body of Christ must work harder, we have a lot of work to do in view of the ways people were being killed, kidnapped and maimed by bandits.

“We have been praying and preaching against these but we must know that crime had been before the coming of Jesus Christ and we should not forget that we are having more children on a daily basis and the more we do this, the more we must intensify efforts to preach Christ to them to help them grow stronger in faith”.

Ogunwusi said the three day prayer will bring signs and wonders to the lives of the Ekiti citizens, saying it was conceived to further spread evangelism in line with the directive of God.

The Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adi, appreciated the Prophetess for her prayers for the country, saying it will help the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, in his strides to reposition Yoruba race.

“It is rare to see the wife of a monarch like Ooni, the Arole Oodua and the leader of Yoruba race, to be going around to spread the gospel and praying for the land, we are very lucky this time in the southwest to have a leader who knows Christ”.

Oba Adu called on security agencies to beef up security in the town for the religious programme to be hitch-free.