



The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has called for the unity of the Oodua descendants all over the world in solidarity with the Itsekiri people in the choice of the new Olu of Warri.

Speaking through his Director, Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, the Ooni in his Easter message to the Nigerian Christians charging them to seek love and affection as demonstrated by Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life to save many souls, called on the Oodua people worldwide to find the lowest common factor that exists in their shared history, shared fear and shared aspirations.

The Arole Oduduwa called the Yoruba nation to solidarize with their own Itsekiri people who are in the process of choosing their new monarch; Olu of Warri, saying the unity of Yoruba people will further strengthen peace and understanding in Nigeria.

He called on Yoruba people across Nigeria including those outside the South West States to pray and work together for peace and harmony of Nigeria.





“Irrespective of which state you find yourself either Akoko, Itsekiri in Delta, Okun, Oworro in Kogi, we are all children of Oduduwa bound by common ancestry,” the Ooni said.

The Ooni said the Royalty in the House of Oduduwa is watching events in Itsekiri land and would appreciate the people continue to honour and respect the bound of oneness and common ancestry of with the Yoruba people.

“The Itsekiri are part of the greater Oduduwa family. We cherish this great history. We shall do everything to defend and uphold it,” the Ooni said.

“We are aware of the Itsekiri General Assembly coming up tomorrow Monday, April 04 in Warri. The Ooni sends his solidarity message to the Itsekiri people on this great occasion of their reunion. We wish them peace and harmony in their search for prosperity in their ancestral land.

“The Ooni is particularly keen to see the sustainability of the blood-bound relationship between the Itsekiri and the Yoruba, a relationship that has been tested and trusted over history. Generations of Yoruba and Itsekiri have the responsibility to uphold this importance of our history.”