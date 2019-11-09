<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has called on both the indigenes and residents of the town to go about their daily activities without fear, saying the community is calm, devoid of any crisis.

The monarch in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, said the alleged killing was not in Ile-Ife but a village, Alaba-Aruwa, Osu in Atakumosa West local government area of the state.

He urged resident of the ancient town to live in harmony as the peaceful protest embarked upon by some residents was to alert the palace to report the matter to the appropriate security quarters.

The statement reads; “There is no tension whatsoever in Ile Ife and its environs as natives and other residents including the Hausa and other non-Yoruba speaking communities in the land peacefully go about their daily socioeconomic activities.

Reports of tension or conflict in any part of the peaceful ancient city is a lie peddled by enemies of the land as the killing incident on a farm as reported happened at a village called Alaba-Aruwa in Osu, Atakumosa West Local Government Area of the State.

A group of the Yoruba people embarked on a peaceful match to the Palace on Friday morning to register their displeasure about the killing of one of them on the farm allegedly carried out by some Hausa people.

The match was done in recognition of the respected throne of the Ooni in order to get the security report across to the relevant security stakeholders in which immediate action was taken to top-up security in the affected area.

There is no killing or attack of whatever form in Ile Ife as being speculated in some quarters.

The Ooni who received the protesters through representatives has since informed relevant stakeholders including the Nigeria Police through which normalcy has returned to the affected area.

Indigenes and other residents of Ile Ife and neighbouring communities should continue to live in peace and harmony as they embark on their legitimate businesses. Since security is everyone’s job, we must all support the security agents with the necessary information to uphold and sustain the peace being enjoyed in the land”.