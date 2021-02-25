



The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has unveiled a series of traditional medicines, made from local herbs, that boost the human’s immune system against infectious diseases, including the rampaging Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The product launch, which held at the Ile Oodua Palace of Ile-Ife on Thursday, was done through a platform called Herbal Remedies with the Ooni as the Chairman, in partnership with ace traditionalist, Dr. Akintunde Ayeni, C.E.O/Chairman of YEMKEM International LTD.

Addressing newsmen, the Ooni wondered why the African continent imports medicines and other medical ingredients from developed countries.

According to him, it is a proven fact, which is equally established by the World Health Organisation, that Africa has the best herbs which can be used for vaccine production.

“We are not doing this in isolation and I am happy to inform you that the National Assembly is currently working on a bill submitted by the Federal Executive Council,“ he said.





The Ooni said a foundation has been launched for indigenous research-based initiatives in traditional medicines.

“I am very honoured to be in partnership with the oldest, YEMKEM International, which has been in the industry for the past 40 years.

“To the glory of God, NAFDAC gave us all the approvals last September but I insisted that the products be packaged properly.

“To the glory of God, these products have been tested, especially on thousands of COVID-19 patients, including some in positions of authority who are currently free from the pandemic,’’ the Oba said.

He disclosed that their focus was to employ 100,000 youths within the next fifteen months.

The herbal products unveiled included Verozil, an immune booster; Bitter Leaf Capsule and produced to attack diabetes and high blood pressure.