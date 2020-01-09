<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adeyeye, has urged the people of South-West to join hands and support the Amotekun which was introduced by the South-West governors.

He made this statement in his goodwill message at the official launch of the Western Nigerian Security Network, Amotekun, which took place at the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

He disclosed that the introduction of Amotekun is not to take over the duties of the State Police but only to support them.

“Before the creation of Amotekun, we had a meeting with the Federal Government to seek their support. So, have this in mind that the Amotekun does not take over the duties of the State Police but they are only here to support them,” he said.