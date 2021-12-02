Ooni seeks protection of Yoruba culture at oore first coronation anniversary

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has admonished the descendants of Oduduwa to always respect and protect the Yoruba Cultural Values bequeathed to them by their forebearers.

Oba Ogunwusi who gave this charge during the first coronation anniversary of Oore of Moba land, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, emphasized the need for Yoruba both home and in the diaspora to promote the rich cultural values of the race and not allow civilization to erode the age-long values.

The co-chairman of the Nigeria Council of Traditional Rulers who explained the importance of Oore stool to the Oodua race advised sons and daughters of the kingdom to support and join the monarch in his quest to ensure educational, economic and social development of Moba land.

The monarch rejoiced with Oba Adeagbo describing him as a visionary Oba who loves his people sincerely urging the people of the community to rally around him.

Ooni, however, expressed optimism that the monarch would attract tremendous development to his domain, “because he is a forthright, dynamic and focus traditional ruler and I have no doubt in my mind about his commitment to the development of Moba land.”

Ooni said ” There is need for people to promote and accord more respect to our culture in Yoruba land, we have rich cultural values which must not be eroded on the altar of westernization or civilization.

“No doubt we must be united as a race, this is very important for our economic development. We need peace in the entire Oodua race because, with peace, we can get our rights and get what is due for us in a very peaceful way. “

The foremost traditional explained that Yoruba is blessed with a diverse cultural endowment that must be protected and promoted by all and sundry to effect the needed social-economic change in the society

He emphasized the need for people to work together in unity, noting that the Yoruba race can achieve more in the country with unity of purpose and in the atmosphere of peace.

In his address, Oba Adeagbo commended the Ooni for his love to the people of the kingdom, assuring him of his continued support in ensuring unity and peace in the entire Yoruba land.

“All our sons and daughters, home and abroad should come to identify with us in the development of our land, this is the only Jerusalem we have. Let us see to the progress of our land and even the country and most importantly we should be mentors to our children,” the Oore said.

The state deputy governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, congratulated the monarch for the feat achieved in the last one year in Moba land, reiterating the administration’s commitment to accord traditional institutions the rightful place and respect in order to deepen the culture, tradition and values of people across communities in the state.