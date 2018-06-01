The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged Nigerian youths to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for betterment of Nigeria.

Ogunwusi gave the advice when he received a presidential aspirant of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Hon. Fela Durotoye, on Thursday at his palace in Ile-Ife.

The Royal Majesty praised President Buhari for prioritising youth vanguard; as an exemplary good leader that loves youths; and for planning for brighter future for young ones.

“No wonder he assented to the bill “Not-too-young-to-run” that will secure the future for the youths,’’ he said.

The Royal father charged the younger ones to come out for leadership position and support the elderly ones so as to take the country beyond.

Ooni lauded the aspirant for being courageous enough to indicate interest to contest and advised him to be orderly as all eyes were set on him.

“You have shown the value of the culture by taking the right step to pay homage to the first stool created by God, confirmed sitting on as ordained by God.

“God is not a man that will lie, He has remained faithful from the inception of the world. God has endowed the contestant with spirit of humility and should keep it up,’’ he stated.

Ogunwusi eulogised the youths for upholding the pillars of peace, love and unity of the country.

He advised that it was time they gear up and fight for their future.

“Nigeria youths have been sleeping, but I believe your coming out will reawaken and gear them for more commitment,” he expressed.

Earlier, Durotoye appreciated the Ooni for his fatherly role since his assertion to the throne.

Durotoye said that youths across the country and in the diaspora were proud of the royal father.

“We have learnt a lot from your exemplary leadership style which motivated me to contest for the post of President in other to deliver my colleagues from captivity.”