The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called for unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe, language or religion.

Oba Ogunwusi made the call when Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

In a statement on Sunday in Ile-Ife by Mr Moses Olafare, the Chief Press Secretary to Ooni, the monarch urged Nigerians to always preach peace and shun all acts capable of destabilising the country.

“Nigeria is our country; we do not have anywhere to go. We should preach unity and give peace a chance so as to have a stable country that will be conducive for living.

“I look forward to a day that all political parties will converge for the unity of the country and proffer solutions to the challenges we are facing,’’ he said.

Oba Ogunwusi advised political leaders to prioritise infrastructure such as good roads, electricity, portable water, qualitative education, standard hospitals and job creation, among others.

The Monarch also commended Gov. Dickson for his contributions towards the growth and development of Bayelsa State.

Oba Ogunwusi lauded him for his good leadership style, simplicity and humility and for making life more conducive for people of his state.

The statement also quoted Gov. Dickson as commending the Ooni for upholding Yoruba culture and for laying a good legacy for Nigerians to emulate.