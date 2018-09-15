The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has asked investors to see festival as a veritable tool for economic advancements and to tap into it.

He said while addressing journalists in his palace at Ile-Ife, Osun State as part of the activities for the 2018 Olojo Festival.

According to him, the annual Olojo Festival was an occasion set aside to acknowledge God who is the Creator of all things as well as the deities that had contributed immensely to human existence contrary to the wrong perception shared by many.

”Olojo festival symbolises celebrating the first day of creation and the beginning of existence in Ile-Ife, being the cradle of the human race.

“The word “Olojo” implies reference to Olodumare, the creator and the owner of the day, and that is why Olojo festival is being celebrated in Ife kingdom, the cradle of the Yoruba.”

He added that while Christians and Muslims celebrate Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed respectively in due times, the festival was also applicable to traditional worshippers.

“All forces of nature such as rain, sun and water among others will interact for the betterment of the day and humanity.

”We all believe and worship one God in diverse ways, Olojo festival is a day that God specially answers prayer not for Ife indigenes alone, but for all and sundry,” he stated.

Commending the sponsors of the programme which are: Grand Oak, MTN, BetNaija and Goldberg, he urged them to sustain the gesture as he was confident that it would rub-off positively on their bottom line.

He also implored the Yoruba race to embrace the occasion and see it as one that unite them and sustain the Yoruba tradition.