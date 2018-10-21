There was wild jubilation in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Wassa, Abuja recently when the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II visited the camp with donations of drugs and sporting facilities.

It was, however, learnt that the monarch made the donation through his Hopes Alive Initiative, a non-profit making foundation.

Making the donation, the Chief Executive of the foundation, Miss Temitope Adesegun, said that the gesture was aimed at bringing unity among the internally displaced persons as football serves as a symbol of unity and love in Nigeria.

She said: “His Imperial Majesty though still in seclusion still feels the need to extend his love to the less privileged despite his preparation towards the Olojo festival.

Also, representative of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Muraina Adebanjo Adedile, the Asoya of Ile Isoya in Ife Kingdom, said the Ooni’s donations to the less privileged in the society is a challenge to other rich people in the country especially those that are in the position to improve lives to come on board and team up with the initiative of the Ooni to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged.

Speaking at the event, the Project Coordinator, Development Support International (DSI), Dr Adebola Odunsi, who was present at the event, said that his organisation is in-charge of provision and propagation of preventive intervention strategies directed at sustainable development in the health sector.

He pledged on behalf of the organisation to partner with the Ooni’s initiative on such philanthropic gestures.