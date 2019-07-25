<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed full backing for the Osun Cultural Carnival, saying they are impressed with the event organisers for sharing the same vision, drive and aim of promoting culture to the world.

Speaking through the House of Oduduwa, Ooni further gave his blessings to the fast-approaching debut edition of Osun Cultural Carnival, themed ‘Connect WithThe Richness’.

Osun Cultural Carnival aims to be the biggest cultural event in Africa, without excluding any race from participating in the festival that will celebrate the richness of the Yoruba Heritage and Culture.

The carnival projected to cause a global attraction with over 80, 000 audience and over 10 cultural troops from across Africa and the world, and performances from the biggest artistes around the world.

Few weeks ago, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Thin Tall Tony (TTT) was unveiled as the very first ambassador for the cultural carnival organized by Our Heritage Branding & Advertising LTD. Airing his mind about the festival, he said, “being on this platform is a major exhilaration for me. The culture of Nigeria is very rich and deserves maximum attention all over the world.”

While other activities, like press conference and meet and greet with Thin Tall Tony (a tour to all higher institutions in Osun State) are to kick off in coming week, the grand finale of the week-long festival is scheduled to hold on August 17 at the Oshogbo City Stadium.