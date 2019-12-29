<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has appointed the Olota of Ota, Ogun State, Prof. Adeyemi Obalenlege, as the coordinator of the Olofin Ogunfunminire Descendants Rebirth; a preparatory step to the realisation of the establishment of the Olofin Nations Assembly (ONA).

In a letter personally signed by the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ogunwusi, he said the Olota has been chosen as the coordinator of the rebirth because of his cultural astuteness and deep interest in efforts towards uniting the lineage of the 34th Ooni of Ife, Oba Aribiwoso.

The Olofin Nations Assembly, ONA, is charged, among others, with the responsibility of identifying all the lineage descendants, establish a platform for unity and create avenues for economic cooperation among the descendants.

The body would also work to harness and rebuild the traditional ties that meet international standards.