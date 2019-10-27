<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Onitsha Traditional Council has expressed its disapproval of the recent abduction of some children which originated in Kano and was traced to Onitsha.

In a statement at the weekend, the Council noted that ‘’from all indications, these are criminal acts perpetrated by individuals for commercial purposes without any religious, ethnic or social connotation whatsoever’’.

The Council also disclosed that the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi), is in full contact on the matter with the Emir of Kano, His Majesty, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, who is currently travelling abroad.

Both monarchs according to the statement, “unequivocally condemn the criminal act, and are committed to the rule of law, mutual respect, and peaceful and harmonious co-existence amongst all Nigerians wherever they may reside.

The statement added that the traditional rulers ‘’urged all citizens of Kano, Onitsha and the entire country to maintain peace and support the officers of the law in carrying out their duties’’.

The Traditional Council further commended the Nigeria Police Commands in Kano and Anambra States for their constructive efforts so far and urged them not to relent in the drive to expose all other cases of similar nature and bring all perpetrators to book.

“From its ancient origins, Onitsha, like Kano, has been a meeting point for people from diverse ethnic, religious, and social backgrounds, who co-exist in harmony, peace, and respect for one another and the laws of the country”, the statement added.