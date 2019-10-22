<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Anambra State Market Traders Association (ASMATA) has urged the Federal Government to ban fuel tankers from moving in the day time to avoid loss of lives in case of explosion.

The association was reacting to the fuel taker fire incident in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday last week which claimed the lives of over five persons in the commercial city.

Obinna Okechukwu, vice president general of ASMATA, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Nnewi on Monday.

Recall that on Wednesday last week, a fuel taker was involved in an accident along the Onitsha Enugu Express Way, near MCC, Onitsha.

According to eyewitness, the tanker’s head was separated from its body which fell into the gutter and later spilled fuel. The fuel caught fire as it floated down the gutters and consequently burnt over five persons including an unidentified mother and her child and injured others who are now in the hospital.

The fire also destroyed shops and properties at Upper Iweka and Ochanja Main Market, among other places.

Okechukwu, who described the incident as sad, urged the Federal Government to use its power to ban fuel tankers from moving in the day time to avoid loss of lives in case of an accident involving them.

The ASMATA vice president general faulted the efforts of Anambra State Fire Service, saying the firefighting outfit was ill-equipped while its response to distress call was poor and disgusting.