All hands are on deck at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State to organise a first of its kind Social Media Gathering, together creative minds and students in and outside the state.

In a statement, signed by the convener, Ikulajolu Adesola and the Event Coordinator, Tosin Adebayo, they said the event, tagged ‘Dgital media and i’ is aimed at providing ideas, trends, insights and initiatives to assist personalities, brands and organisations in achieving more using digital tools.

According to the statement, the event hopes to bring together social enthusiasts, digital marketers, celebrities, entertainers, techpreneurs, entrepreneurs, business owners, SMEs, journalists, writers, OAPs, organisations and the entire students beyond the four walls of AAUA.

The statement added: “AAUASMF 2020 will focus on the use of digital media tools and how businesses and individual brands can take advantage of story-telling, ideas and experiences for business and personal advancement.

“It will be free to attend and targeted at brands and communication managers, Entertainers, entrepreneurs, techpreneurs, digital media strategists, SME owners/managers, start-ups, MDAs, fintechs, corporate bodies, government officials, management staff and the general public.”

The event, scheduled to hold next month would be an avenue for brands, individuals and participants to interact with speakers and facilitators as well as learn from their wealth of knowledge and experience. It is also aimed at discovering, developing and deploying talents within the campus as sponsors are available to scout and collaborate with worthy ideas.

It said: “There shall be registrations through which participants shall receive tags and souvenirs for the program. We are also looking forward to sponsoring brands and individuals as much as we get for major event sponsors.”