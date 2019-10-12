<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Saturday directed public Primary and Secondary Schools submerged in the floods to proceed on three- week holiday beginning from Monday.

The emergency holiday was declared as a result of the flash floods that affect most flood-prone communities especially riverine areas of the state.

This development would forestall possible attendant incidents that may likely affect lives of vulnerable pupils in those areas as a result of the floods.

It is also aimed at protecting valuables from avoidable destruction.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, urged Head Teachers and Principals to enforce the directive and ensure that all perishable educational materials are evacuated.