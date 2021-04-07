



The Senator representing the Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, on Tuesday, expressed optimism that the proposed bill to establish a Bitumen Training Institute would be passed by the Senate.

The bill which has passed first reading at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, was sponsored by the Ondo Senator.

It was gathered that after the bill has been passed and signed into law, the training institute would be sited at Ode Aye in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Tofowomo, who was on fact-finding mission to Ode Aye to aid the legislative passage of the proposed bill, said the bitumen was seen oozing in many areas in the local government.





He said, “I have come to see things myself in preparation for the second reading of my bill on the establishment of Bitumen Institute in Ode Aye. This is Bitumen coming out from the soil live here in Idogun Quarter, Ode Aye. This is reality. I can see with my two eyes the reality of Bitumen oozing out from the soil of Aye Kingdom.

“Having a bitumen institute here in Ode Aye will allow us to take advantage of the second largest bitumen deposit in the whole world and it will be very meaningful if the bill is passed with timeliness.

“I am happy I saw this myself, it is not a third party report. This is not magic but reality. I would do my best for the successful passage of the bill. And let me use this opportunity to seek the support of my colleagues and the leadership of the senate for the timely passage of this bill.”

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had earlier disclosed that the exploitation of bitumen would soon kick off in Agbabu Community,