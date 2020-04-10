<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ondo State government on Friday confirmed another positive case of coronavirus.

The second case of COVID-19 was said to have been discovered at Ijoka axis of Akure South Local Government Area of the state capital on Friday.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahaab Adegbenro, disclosed that the patient who is a middle-aged man had been transferred to the state Infectious Disease Hospital, along Igbatoro Road, Akure, adding that all his family members have been isolated

A medical officer who first disclosed the development to newsmen on the condition of anonymity appealed to the residents of the state to be cautious.





“Please lets be careful and take every precautionary step, a second case of COVID-19 has been reported in Akure and I got an information that the person has been admitted at the infectious disease centre along igbatoro road,” the officer said.

However, Adegbenro said that the result of the patient returned positive after his samples had earlier been taken to the Modular Testing Centre in Ede, Osun State for confirmation.

He explained that the patient had been isolated while four other persons he had direct contact with were already in isolation.