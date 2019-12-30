<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Eunice Aderonke Alade has been sworn in as the new President of the Customary Court of Appeal in Ondo State on Monday.

Administering the oat of office on the new President, at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, Governor Akeredolu described the event as the last in a long process set out by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) for the appointment of a judicial officer and particularly, a Head of Court.

He charged Justice Alade to ensure she put only legally-trained persons in charge of the customary court with a view to ensuring effective dispensation of Justice.

Akeredolu, however, called members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in the state chapter to encourage the members to preside over customary courts.

He explained that the state Customary Court of Appeal was created principally for conserving cherished culture and traditions of the people in resolving disputes in line with their customs as well as serving mostly the down-trodden citizens in the society.

The Governor, however, advised the new President to see her new position as a privilege, urging her to discharge her duty with all diligence.

Emphasising that Justice is rooted in confidence and the essence of justice must not be lost in the complicated and legalistic application of practice and procedures, Akeredolu charged the new President to always co-operate with the Chief Judge to move the judiciary forward, saying that the justice sector could not afford distractions.

He said: “It would be recalled that at the outset of our administration, we made a deliberate effort to build and, where already existing, sustain enduring institutions in all facets of government, including the justice sector.

“Let me reiterate the State Government’s desire to continue in the provision of the enabling environment required for justice to thrive in Ondo State.”

Nevertheless, having appreciated the governor, the new President of the state Customary Court of Appeal assured the state Government that she would work with the Chief Judge for the progress and development of the state.