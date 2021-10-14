Ondo polytechnic workers begin strike

Members of staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State under the aegis of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) on Thursday resolved to embark on an indefinite strike to press home their demands on the backlog of unpaid salaries.

The workers held a congress to discuss the challenges being faced on their unpaid salaries and allowances. They also complained about the state of some facilities on the campus, alleging that the institution’s authorities failed to attend to issues.

Rising from the Congress, the disgruntled workers resolved to embark on an indefinite strike beginning from Friday.

The leadership of the groups declined comments after the joint Congress.

The spokesman of the institution, Mr Samuel Ojo, could not be reached as his mobile number was switched off as at the time of filing this report.