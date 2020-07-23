



Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has congratulated the winner of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, on his Wednesday victory.

Ajayi, who scored 657 in the primary to come second, said he fought many forces in the PDP which he said was responsible for his loss.

He stated this in a statement issued on Thursday by his media officer, Allen Sowore, in Akure, the state capital.





In the statement titled, ‘We fought a good fight’, the deputy governor said he had accepted the defeat and moved on, noting that the members of the party had spoken and he had accepted the result in good faith.

Ajayi, who recently defected from the All Progressives Congress, said, “The people have spoken, and we accept the outcome in good faith, knowing fully well that it was a race against different forces.

“We remain undaunted and resolute about our commitment to a people-oriented government against personalised democracy. We wish the good people of Ondo State and the winner the best as we march on. For us, life goes on.”