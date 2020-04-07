<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has paid former political office holders, two out of the seven months salary arrears owed by the Olusegun Mimiko administration.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ojo Oyewamide, who disclosed this in Akure, said Akeredolu believes that ”a worker deserves his wages.”





“Today, two months of the seven months salary arrears owed political office holders by the immediate past administration were paid.

“It is in line with the belief of Akeredolu that the worker deserves his wages. This is even as the governor’s commitment to the welfare of all workers in the public service remains unwavering.

“All other outstanding financial commitments of government shall be prioritised and met in line with available resources,” he said.