



A former chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in Ondo State, Dr Michael Adeyeri, died of COVID-19 on Thursday.

It was gathered that the medical doctor was said to have passed away in his private hospital at Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital, after attending to a patient.





It was also learnt that Adeyeri was earlier taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo after he developed symptoms of the virus.

The current chairman of the NMA, Dr Wale Oke, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

The death of the medical consultant came barely a week after the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, died of the same virus