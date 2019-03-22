



Ondo State Government in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to persons affected by 2018 flood, windstorm and ocean surge in the state.

Some of the materials shared are fishing nets, water pumping machine, building materials, sewing machines, grinding machines, foodstuffs, soap and beverages, among others.

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for leading a responsive government that showed concern about the plight of the people.

Ajayi appreciated NEMA for always available to help bring relief to those affected by one disaster or the other.

According to him, fishing nets are for the people in Ilaje and Ese-Odo because fishing is their major occupation, while sewing machines and grinding machines are for the people in Akure and other local governments.

NEMA Director, Mustapha Maihaja, commiserated with the government of Ondo State over the 2018 flood, windstorm and ocean surge in Ilaje, which affected over seven local governments in the state.

Maihaja, represented by Head of Operations in charge of Ondo, Osun and Ekiti, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, said that incidents of disasters in the country were not only devastating, but a clog in the wheel of progress and economic development of communities.

He said “I want to assure you of NEMA’s willingness to sustain the collaboration with Ondo State Government to explore long-term and more sustainable solutions to both natural and human-induced disasters.

A beneficiary, Mrs Olamide Oluwaniyi, thanked the state government for the gesture, saying it would bring happiness to their homes.