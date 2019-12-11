<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Ondo State, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, has apologised to the families that suffered losses in the community’s obaship crisis in 2000.

Oba Ajibade gave the apology at an event on Monday to commemorate the 1000th year of Owo Kingdom.

He noted that the family of the late industrialist, Rev Jide Fagboyegun, was the most hit by the crisis.

Praying that such an incident would not happen again in the town, the monarch urged Fagboyegun’s children to forget the past.

He said, “If we continue to emphasize on the event of the past, much won’t be achieved on the way forward. It is time to stop all enmity amongst us. It leads to only destruction. It is only love that gives peace, development.

“During the crisis, Rev. Dr Jide Fagboyegun recorded a colossal loss. All his businesses were destroyed. His filling stations, cocoa farms, poultry, among many others. Those who he employed lost their jobs. He was even the highest payer of tax to the Ondo State Government then.

“Although, he is dead now, his offspring are still very much around. That is why I’m tendering unreserved apology on behalf of Owo people to the entire Fagboyegun family for all that was done to hurt them. We ask for your forgiveness. We know that Owo really hurt you. All that you lost cannot be brought back but we will support you in whatever way you require to bring back all that can still be salvaged.”

He added, “To ensure that we move forward, we must reconcile with our past. That is why we call on the family to come back to this kingdom and help us towards the sustainable development of the kingdom. Without reconciliation with the past, it will be extremely difficult to move forward.”

Responding on behalf of the Fagboyegun family, the son of the deceased, Mr Rotimi Fagboyegun, described the move by the monarch as remarkable as well as a sign of exemplary and responsible leadership.

He said though a lot was destroyed during the crisis, everyone must move on in the interest of the community