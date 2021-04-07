



The installation ceremony of the wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, as the Ada Owere has been postponed until further notice.

This is due to the high level of insecurity in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, following a prison break that occurred in the early hours of Easter Monday.

Governor Rotkmi Akeredolu in a short message circulated by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, apologised for the inconveniences the postponement might have caused.

The message reads:

‘Due to the high level of insecurity in Owerri, Imo State, Betty’s installation ceremony as Ada Owere has been postponed till further notice. Apologies for the inconveniences this might cause you and thanks for your understanding.’





The chieftaincy title was to be conferred on Mrs Akeredolu on April 10 under the chairmanship of the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere.

Ada Owere is the apex traditional title for distinguished women in the old Owerri dialectic bloc, comprising over 43 communities in Owerri West, Owerri North and Owerri Municipal Local Government Area of Imo State.

Akeredolu said the conferment of the chieftaincy title is in recognition of the laudable contributions and significant strides of his wife in her home town and across the country, particularly her numerous service to humanity and the women.