Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday announced an increase in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state from N750 million to N2.2 billion monthly since the inception of his administration.

Mr Akeredolu disclosed this in Akure, the state capital, during the induction of the second batch of 171 new employees of the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS).

He explained that the revenue was hovering between N650 and N700 million, adding that it had grown to about N1.5 billion by 2018

“By 2019, our average monthly revenue grew to N1.75 billion. This year, we have generated N2.2 billion for January,” he said.





The governor also advised the new staff to be competent revenue employees while working together as a team to further raise the IGR.

“Be contented with your work, you will be well remunerated. You must bring character into this service,” he said.

The Chairman of ODIRS, Tolu Adegbie, had commended the governor for his drive in the growth of IGR in the state.

He said the governor, in his passion, was always present in the monthly performance review on IGR.

Adegbie further said the first batch of 241 new employees in 2019 had greatly improved the IGR while the impact would be felt with an increase later in the year.