The Ondo State Government 21-man task force on farmers is ready to commence one on one interface with all the camp heads and farmers to encourage best practices in government’s forest reserves.

Alhaji Kunle Sanni, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, made this known in a statement in Akure on Tuesday.

Sanni said that the interface would also provide the government a veritable opportunity to interface with farmers on their duties and obligations to the state.

He added that the state government would feel the impulse of the farmers to know their expectations and challenges; a kind of feedback mechanism.

Sanni, who was the secretary to the task force, said that the interface would take place in each of the three senatorial districts making up the state; starting with the North, South and Central.





The permanent secretary enjoined the coordinator of the task force and team leaders of each of the three senatorial zones and each camp heads to mobilise farmers in their domain to each of the meetings as slated.

According to him, government will frown seriously at any form of infraction in their conduct and failure to attend.

He noted that other relevant government agencies and officials would be on ground to address the farmers on government policies guiding their activities.

Newsmen report that the reconstitution of the task force is part of deliberate efforts to ensure farmers in government’s forest reserves across the state imbibe best practices in their operations.

The 21-man task force is expected to live above board and constituted on the basis of the three senatorial districts that make up the state and each with its team leader.