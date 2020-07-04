



The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has refuted a media report allegedly linking him with branded bottles of whiskey as part of his campaign for his re-election for a second term.

The picture of a bottle of whiskey carrying the Ondo State logo and labeled ‘Aketi Whiskey’ has been trending on social media.

The governor, however, said he knew nothing about the whiskey bottle, alleging that it was a plot by his political detractors to blackmail him.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, on Saturday, titled, ‘Plan To Blackmail Akeredolu With Customized Whisky Uncovered’, the governor, urged members of the public to disregard the social media report.

He said all efforts to blackmail him and his administration would not succeed.





The statement read in part, “For the avoidance of doubt, Mr Governor does not require to produce customized drinks of that nature for his re-election. Neither has he commissioned any associate, friend, or even aides to embark on such a wasteful venture.

“This is more so, that Governor Akeredolu’s modest and non-ostentatious life style has never been in doubt.

” It appears inconceivable to pre-empt the outcome of any investigation in respect of this distasteful act. All the same, it is pertinent to let the general public know that those behind this grand plot are desperate power mongers who will stop at nothing to create despicable and imaginary scenarios to play their game”.

The statement added that the plot by those behind the production of the whiskey would not be successful.