



The senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has called on the State Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, to provide security for all citizens as some armed men numbering six stormed his family house on Friday, threatening to seal his church.

Giwa, who is known for commenting on political issues in the country, said he was not surprised about the developments.

The pastor, who spoke to newsmen, called on the state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, to provide adequate security for all citizens of the state.

He said: “I got a call from my family, informing me that some thugs came to our church around 5:30pm on Friday, warning my family to tell me to stop attacking Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“My father’s house is behind the church. They also threatened to seal the church on frivolous excuses if I failed to stop meddling in the political affairs of the state.





“Let me tell them that my position as a pastor is to say what God wants, not what they want.

“I was a journalist in the state for so many years before I became a pastor. When I took up this Ministry, I promised God to always stand by the truth.

“I’m a pastor, I am not a politician and I’m not seeking for political appointments from anybody neither do I need anything from anyone.

“All I want for my state is good governance. It takes those who fear God to do what is right.

“I’m using this medium to call on the state Commissioner of Police to be neutral and provide adequate security for all citizens of the state.

“Presently, I’m the only pastor speaking out on behalf of the oppressed in Ondo State; my hands are clean, and you can’t find anything against me.

“I have not been involved in any criminal activities, I don’t have skeletons in the closet. I spoke my mind during the previous administrations, you can’t stop the truth, impossible.”