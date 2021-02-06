



Some suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed a farmer, Mr Dayo Ibiye, on his farm at Ajowa Akoko in the Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday.

The deceased was said to be a cousin of the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on New Media, Mr Gani Muhammed-Ajowa.

Mohammed-Ajowa, who confirmed the incident, said the herdsmen and his cousin were involved in an altercation on Thursday when the herders were grazing on his farm in the area.





He said Ibiye had warned them not to graze on his farm but the herders ignored him with the claim that the farm and crops on it belonged to everyone.

The governor’s aide stated, “The herdsmen came back today (Friday) and attacked him with different weapons but when they realised that they couldn’t overpower him, they strangled him to death.”

Mohammed-Ajowa added, “We have reported the matter to the Oke Agbe Police Division.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident, saying investigation had commenced on the matter.