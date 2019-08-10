<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed concern over the rate of security challenges currently confronting the country.

With a charge to the various security bodies and political class to urgently ameliorate the situation, the governor advised that one of the ways out of the quagmire is for security agencies to optimize their synergy in the fight against crime in the country.

Governor Akeredolu, who stated this on Friday at the foundation laying ceremony of the permanent site of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command in Akure, the state capital, emphasized that the dimension in which the rate of insecurity has taken in recent times calls for concern.

The governor, who was represented by Ifedayo Abegunde, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), stated that, “In view of the heightened security challenges that have bastardized the safety of lives, properties and peaceful coexistence among the constituent members of our dear country.

“The spate of inter communal crises, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, acts of terrorism, farmer-herder clashes and incidences of vandalism of public properties or structures has constituted a great cause for concern.

“The perceived sophistication of the perpetrators of these crimes and the spread of same, calls for greater pro-activeness and dedication on the political class and security operatives in the country.”

While commending NSCDC for its immense role in the fight against crime in the country, Akeredolu tasked the corps on more collaborative effort with other sister security agencies.

“In the execution of your core mandate, you are hereby admonished to adhere to the ethics of your profession, to the extent of desisting from unwholesome and immoral interface with members of the public.”