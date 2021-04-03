



Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has assured that the killers of the late traditional ruler of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi will nbe unmasked soon.

Oba Adeusi was killed on November 16 by gunmen while returning from Akure where he had gone to attend a meeting.

His killers are yet to be arrested five months after he was killed.

Governor Akeredolu who spoke at an inter denominational service held in honour of late Adeusi, said he would leave no stone unturned to unravel the killers of the deceased monarch no matter how long it will take.

Akeredolu who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Oladunni Odu, said he would continue to work with security agencies to ensure Oba Adeusi did not die in vain.

He described the late Olufon as a monarch who loved his people and attracted developmental projects to his community.

Governor Akeredolu however cautioned the Ifon community to hasten the selection process of a new king without hiccups.

The Ondo Governor also warned that any Regent picked in interregnum should not be made to reign for a long time.

His words, “We are all sad by the manner of the late Oba’s death. It shouldn’t happen to anybody. The Governor will leave no stone unturned to fish out the killers.

“I want to enjoin you to have a peaceful selection of a new Oba. I know there is only one kingmaker left but hasten the process and follow all chieftaincy declarations to select the next Oba. The Regent you are going to pick shouldn’t stay long,” he said.

In his homily, Diocesan Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Rev Stephen Ayodeji Fagbemi said it was sad that nobody has addressed various agitations across the country.

Revd Fagbemi hailed Governor Akeredolu for showing leadership in the creation of the Amotekun Corps and called on all traditional rulers in the South West to secure their domain.

He called on security agencies to fish out the killers of late Olufon of Ifon for the world to know the truth about his death.

Late Oba Adeusi was crowned in 1997 and reigned for 23 years until he was killed last November.